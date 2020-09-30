Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $46.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.64.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Bank of America downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
CSOD stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.60. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,037. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $149,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after buying an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after acquiring an additional 203,586 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 388,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
