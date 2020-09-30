Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $46.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Bank of America downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

CSOD stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.60. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,037. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $149,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after buying an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,480,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after acquiring an additional 203,586 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 388,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

