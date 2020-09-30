Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands also reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.22. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

