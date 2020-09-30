Contrasting Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

This table compares Omnicom Group and Digital Media Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $14.95 billion 0.71 $1.34 billion $6.06 8.19 Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Omnicom Group and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 2 2 3 0 2.14 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Omnicom Group presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.73%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Omnicom Group.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 6.72% 38.27% 4.80% Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Digital Media Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company has a strategic partnership with GRYT Health to use real-world data to develop solutions that reflect patient values and preferences. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. offers digital marketing services in the United States. The company offers precision performance marketing, broadest digital marketing platform, and measurable marketing results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.