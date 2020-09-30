Contrasting HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) and DiaSys (NASDAQ:DYXC)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) and DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and DiaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $1.07, indicating a potential upside of 218.41%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than DiaSys.

Profitability

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and DiaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics -141.02% -85.82% -44.87% DiaSys N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of DiaSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and DiaSys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics $19.20 million 1.23 -$19.30 million ($0.51) -0.66 DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DiaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The company's assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay; HTG EdgeSeq PATH Assay; HTG EdgeSeq miRNA Whole-Transcriptome Assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay EU; HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU; HTG EdgeSeq EGFR, KRAS and BRAF Mutation Assay; and HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the development of custom RUO assays; governing agreement with QIAGEN Manchester Limited; development and professional services agreement with Invetech PTY Ltd; and an agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the development of nuclease-protection-based RNA or DNA profiling tests. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

DiaSys Company Profile

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.