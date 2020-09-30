Contrasting Corvus Gold (KOR) & Its Peers

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ: KOR) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Corvus Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A -$12.10 million -29.00 Corvus Gold Competitors $1.34 billion $120.69 million 16.23

Corvus Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Corvus Gold and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Corvus Gold Competitors 727 2793 2580 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Corvus Gold’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -77.25% -73.70% Corvus Gold Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Summary

Corvus Gold rivals beat Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

