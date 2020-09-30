Contrasting Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:EVER)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:EVER) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.9% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences -1.67% -9.24% -5.39% Aurora Mobile -25.48% -35.42% -18.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Aurora Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences $248.81 million 4.23 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -137.46 Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 1.33 -$15.78 million N/A N/A

Kodiak Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Sciences and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

