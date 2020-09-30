Contrasting Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) and Its Peers

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) is one of 32 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Akoustis Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akoustis Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Akoustis Technologies Competitors 258 750 1216 58 2.47

Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.51%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoustis Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 3.80, indicating that their average stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million -$36.14 million -9.90 Akoustis Technologies Competitors $713.20 million -$65.36 million -41.03

Akoustis Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Akoustis Technologies. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -2,018.99% -81.49% -47.51% Akoustis Technologies Competitors -117.18% -15.34% -6.45%

Summary

Akoustis Technologies rivals beat Akoustis Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and Wi-Fi premise equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

