Contentos Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Contentos has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a market capitalization of $19.28 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043070 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.18 or 0.05088530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056878 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033699 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,222,936,096 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.