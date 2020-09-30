Computer Services, Inc. (CSVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

OTCMKTS CSVI opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. Computer Services has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $62.85.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 19.05%.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

