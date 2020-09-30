Comparing Cronos Group (CRON) & Its Competitors

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cronos Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.57, meaning that their average stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $25.64 million $1.17 billion 7.63 Cronos Group Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.23

Cronos Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group 1,729.07% -2.57% -2.17% Cronos Group Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cronos Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Cronos Group Competitors 135 357 403 14 2.33

Cronos Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 92.43%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 114.83%. Given Cronos Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cronos Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in Toronto, Canada.

