Comparing Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) & Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV)

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) and Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgestone and Level Vision Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgestone $32.35 billion 0.71 $2.67 billion $1.29 12.47 Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bridgestone has higher revenue and earnings than Level Vision Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

Bridgestone has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level Vision Electronics has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgestone and Level Vision Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgestone 4.83% 3.00% 1.72% Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bridgestone and Level Vision Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgestone 0 1 2 0 2.67 Level Vision Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Bridgestone shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Bridgestone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Level Vision Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bridgestone beats Level Vision Electronics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services. It also offers vehicle parts, polyurethane foam and related products, electronic precision parts, industrial materials related products, civil engineering and construction materials and equipment, and other products; commercial roofing and other materials; golf balls, golf clubs, other sports products; and bicycles, bicycle related and other products, as well as finance and other services. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Level Vision Electronics

Level Vision Electronics Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics mainly wireless handsets in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Egypt, Morocco, India, Africa, and the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of cell phones and related accessories, such as Bluetooth and earpieces. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

