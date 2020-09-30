Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 135,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 316.6% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 30.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 1,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

