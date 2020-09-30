Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) PT Lowered to $58.00

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBU. Stephens assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

CBU opened at $53.87 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after acquiring an additional 342,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $6,095,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $4,414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

