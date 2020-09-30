Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.90 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.92 ($5.79).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €4.11 ($4.83) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

