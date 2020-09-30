Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals’ earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 have undergone upward revisions lately. The company expects strong construction and infrastructure activity in the fiscal fourth quarter. Construction activity in the United States continues to improve and will likely to translate into improved long product steel demand. Construction demand in Poland and the company's investment in the country also fortify its prospects. Strong fabrication backlogs, solid bidding activity and upbeat metal margins are likely to aid the company's fiscal 2020 results. The company's optimization efforts and expanded domestic mill network will yield benefits in the days ahead. Moreover, its capacity curtailment initiative will provide cost benefits in the near term. The company’s efforts to strengthen balance sheet also bode well.”

CMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

CMC opened at $20.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

