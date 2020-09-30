COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) announced an annual dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a boost from COLRUYT SA/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUYTY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ABN Amro lowered COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

