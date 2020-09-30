COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

COLRUYT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This is a boost from COLRUYT SA/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63. COLRUYT SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of COLRUYT SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ABN Amro cut COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COLRUYT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

