Colliers Secur. Comments on SeaChange International’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaChange International in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel expects that the software maker will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAC. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $33.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SeaChange International by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 7,894.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

