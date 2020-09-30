Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

COCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,677. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $48.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.13.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 2,886.85%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

