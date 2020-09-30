CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CNF. began coverage on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About CNFinance
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
