CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNF. began coverage on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNF remained flat at $$3.14 on Wednesday. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,175. The company has a current ratio of 449.45, a quick ratio of 449.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $215.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.70. CNFinance has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.19.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

