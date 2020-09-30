Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $263.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $269.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s previous close.
CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.50.
Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.48. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.23.
In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 174.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
