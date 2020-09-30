Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $263.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $269.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s previous close.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.48. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 174.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

