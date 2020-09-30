ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Trading Up 1.5%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.33. Approximately 12,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 21,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

