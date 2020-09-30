ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Trading 1.5% Higher

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.33. 12,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 21,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.