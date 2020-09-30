Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.09

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 25450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarivate Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Clarivate Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $17,864,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 705,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 125,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.