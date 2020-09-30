Civitas (CIV) Hits Market Capitalization of $140,385.11

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $140,385.11 and $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00386789 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021048 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012513 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010712 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000289 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001656 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,752,591 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

