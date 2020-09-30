City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for City in a research note issued on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHCO. TheStreet upgraded City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

CHCO stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.59. City has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in City by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in City by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the second quarter worth $206,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

