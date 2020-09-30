Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $267.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Stephen M. Dorwart purchased 1,764 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,463.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,372.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Bradley Scovill purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,751 shares of company stock worth $154,746. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 290.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.