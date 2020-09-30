Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $25.36. 29,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,980,565. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

