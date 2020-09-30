Citigroup Upgrades COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) to “Buy”

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.
Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $747.49 million, a PE ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 2.00. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 89.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,637,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 773,516 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,704,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 557,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 122.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 479,713 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 141.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 370,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 216,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 36.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 183,776 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.
