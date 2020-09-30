Citigroup Upgrades COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) to “Buy”

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $747.49 million, a PE ratio of -615.38 and a beta of 2.00. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 89.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,637,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 773,516 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 26.0% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,704,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 557,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 122.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 479,713 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 141.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 370,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 216,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 36.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 183,776 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

