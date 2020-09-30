CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.72

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

