CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.84

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.84 and traded as high as $28.89. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 97,410 shares.

CIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $554.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.74.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at about $3,478,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

