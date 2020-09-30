Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XEC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,016,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,358,000 after acquiring an additional 173,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,535,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 712,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.