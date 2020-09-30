CICC Research Initiates Coverage on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

Equities researchers at CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KE stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. KE has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

