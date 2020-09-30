Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $97.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chubb have underperformed its industry year to date. The company anticipates revenue and earnings in the short term to be affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Exposure to catastrophe loss remains a concern as it induces volatility in underwriting profitability. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income. However, Chubb benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholders’ value through share repurchases and dividend payouts and invest in strategic growth initiatives that pave the way for long-term growth. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CB. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,132. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 681.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

