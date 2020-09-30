ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $843.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.76. ChipMOS Technologies has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

