ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $843.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.76. ChipMOS Technologies has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.
About ChipMOS Technologies
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.
