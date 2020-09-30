China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Shares of CYD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.61. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.