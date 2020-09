China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

China Marine Food Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CMFO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Marine Food Group shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO)

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for China Marine Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Marine Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.