Chesnara (LON:CSN) Posts Earnings Results

Chesnara (LON:CSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

CSN stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.24. Chesnara has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 15.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 286.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 7.65 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Chesnara news, insider Eamonn Michael Flanagan acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £81,600 ($106,624.85).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

