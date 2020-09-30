Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,700 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the August 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 2,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

