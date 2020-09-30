Change (CAG) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Change has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $384.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Change has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Change token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $548.43 or 0.05080208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033803 BTC.

Change (CAG) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changeinvest . The official website for Change is changeinvest.com

