CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Gap Down to $0.47

CGX Energy Inc (CVE:OYL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.43. CGX Energy shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 506 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 million and a PE ratio of -17.41.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGX Energy Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.