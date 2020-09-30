Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.90 EPS

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (6.50) (($0.08)) by GBX 1.90 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 561 ($7.33) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 536.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 464.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.70 million and a P/E ratio of -185.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.10. Ceres Power has a one year low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 674 ($8.81).

Several analysts have weighed in on CWR shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

In other news, insider Stephen James Callaghan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.64), for a total transaction of £1,016,000 ($1,327,583.95).

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

