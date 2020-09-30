Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $2.99. Ceres Global shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 million and a PE ratio of 23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ceres Global Company Profile (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

