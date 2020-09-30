Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.49. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 356,965 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 877.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

