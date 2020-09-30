Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE) shot up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 2,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 47,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

