Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.04

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 13605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CCS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
