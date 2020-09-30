Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.04

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 13605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 56.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

