Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.60

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 54851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,035.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.