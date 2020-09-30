Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

Shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $4.11. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 667 shares.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Cellcom Israel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $550.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Cellcom Israel by 8.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 350,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cellcom Israel by 18.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellcom Israel during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellcom Israel during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.