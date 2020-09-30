Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

Shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $4.11. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 667 shares.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $550.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.08.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.
