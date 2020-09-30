Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $35.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $27.40 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

