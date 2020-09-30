Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Short Interest Update

Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Cebu Air stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. Cebu Air has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Get Cebu Air alerts:

Cebu Air Company Profile

Cebu Air, Inc, an airline operator, provides international and domestic air transport services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes under the Cebu Pacific Air name. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.